For the 15th consecutive year, Bill Pearce Courtesy Honda awarded a new car to a graduating senior from Washoe County schools who achieved perfect attendance during their senior year.
This year's lucky winner was Quentin from Damonte Ranch High School.
Washoe County School Board Vice President Diane Nicolet and Damonte Principal Darvel Bell celebrated him and all seniors who qualified.
A total of 62 students from Washoe County School District (WCSD) schools, parochial schools and charter schools in Washoe County were informed of their eligibility earlier this week.
"We are proud to sponsor this event for the 15th year, and excited to meet these students and their families," said Sandy Raffealli, owner of Bill Pearce Courtesy Honda. "The winning student will receive a brand-new Honda Civic. My staff and I look forward to this event every year."