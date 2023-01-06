Bryan Hallauer from Reno is getting a well-deserved break filled with fun and relaxation at Grand Sierra Resort and Casino (GSR). Hallauer is the property’s latest “Grand Hero.”
After earning his degree in music from UNR, Hallauer knew his passion was in helping people. He worked several jobs but returned to school to obtain his EMT certificate. He then quickly earned his EMTA and paramedic certificates, determined to fulfill his dream.
Five years later, Hallauer still loves what he does. Whether he’s assigned to an ambulance or working with other EMTs and paramedics in his supervisory role, he looks forward to going into work every day. No matter how difficult the job gets, he’s described by his coworkers as someone who can keep his cool in high-stress situations.
He is a role model in the position by going the extra mile to provide extraordinary care to those in need.
Hallauer will be treated to a two-night stay at GSR, $200 in dining credits and a $200 spa gift card.
The “Grand Hero” initiative was introduced in March 2021. Community members are asked to nominate deserving healthcare workers, first responders, teachers and other everyday heroes to receive a relaxing resort vacation as an expression of thanks for their efforts in supporting the local community throughout the past year.
Community members can nominate everyday heroes for GSR’s “Grand Hero” program by visiting grandsierraresort.com/gsr-cares. GSR will select a winner once a month and will reward the chosen hero with a complimentary two-night stay at Northern Nevada’s premier resort destination, a food and beverage credit to use at the wide variety of restaurants featured throughout the casino-resort and a spa certificate for The Spa at Grand Sierra Resort.
For more information about GSR, visit grandsierraresort.com
(Grand Sierra Resort)