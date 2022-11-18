The California Highway Patrol (CHP) is continuing its efforts to ensure infants and children are safe while traveling California’s roadways with the “California Restraint Safety Education and Training VI” (CARSEAT) campaign funded by the California Office of Traffic Safety.
This CARSEAT campaign, which runs through September 20, 2023, focuses on reducing the number of injuries and deaths resulting from unrestrained and improperly restrained infants and children. As part of the campaign, the CHP will host certification training for first responders to educate the public during child passenger safety seat inspections and community events. These efforts will highlight the importance of properly using seat belts and child passenger restraints, and provide education related to the proper installation of child passenger safety seats.
California law requires all infants and children under 2 years of age ride in a rear-facing child car seat unless the child weighs 40 or more pounds or is 40 or more inches tall. Additionally, state law requires children under the age of 8 be properly restrained in an appropriate car seat or booster seat in the back seat of a vehicle. While California law dictates minimum guidelines for keeping infants and children safe while riding in a vehicle, parents and caregivers are encouraged to continue to use their current child passenger safety seat up to the height and weight limits of the manufacturer’s guidelines. It is recommended all passengers ride in the back seat of a vehicle until age 13. For further information about safety guidelines, please visit the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Web site at www.nhtsa.gov.
“The CHP remains focused on educating parents and caregivers about the proper installation and safe use of child passenger safety seats,” said CHP Commissioner Amanda Ray. “The best way to protect your child is to use a properly installed car seat or booster seat every trip, regardless of the distance.”
For more information regarding seat belts, seat belt regulations, child passenger safety, or to make an appointment for a free car seat installation, please contact your local CHP Area office at Find an Office (ca.gov)