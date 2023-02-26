Thanks to a Justice Assistance Grant from the State of Nevada Office of Criminal Justice Assistance, the Regional Consolidated Bomb Squad in Washoe County will be able to purchase a bomb suit.
This project is entitled “Consolidated Bomb Squad – Bomb Suit” and is administered through the State of Nevada Office of Criminal Justice Assistance, in the amount of $39,745 to purchase a bomb suit for the Regional Consolidated Bomb Squad.
“We are incredibly grateful for this grant funding, which will help keep our deputies safe when responding to bomb calls.” Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam said. “Our top priority is to ensure the safety of both our deputies and the communities we serve. This grant will allow us to acquire a new bomb suit and equipment that are essential for responding to these dangerous situations.”
The bomb suit is the highest level of personnel protective equipment available to a bomb technician while investigating and completing render safe operations on a suspected or actual improvised explosive device.
The Consolidated Bomb Squad responds to approximately 50 callouts a year for explosives or improvised explosive devices.
The Consolidated Bomb Squad is comprised of members from the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office, Reno Police Department, and Sparks Police Department and services Washoe and surrounding counties including parts of California.
(Washoe County Sheriff's Office)