Sparks Police and law enforcement agencies across Nevada have new equipment to help them save lives, all owing to a nearly $7 million grant.
The money, from The Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust, in partnership with the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services, was used to purchase more than 3,000 automated external defibrillators to improve cardiac arrest survival.
Every Sparks police vehicle is now equipped with an AED, according to a release from the City of Sparks.
The goal is to put an AED in every law enforcement vehicle across the state and train officers and first responders to deliver top-notch care prior to the arrival of Emergency Medical Services.
The AEDs analyze heart rhythms throughout CPR, reduce pauses and allow for improved blood circulation to increase the odds of survival.
Using Wi-Fi connectivity, these self-monitoring devices can report their status to a centralized online data repository, allowing the Sparks Police Department to know their devices are ready or in need of maintenance.