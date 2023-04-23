The Nevada County Sheriff's Office says they've arrested a 20-year-old man from Grass Valley for soliciting a minor online for sex.
The Sheriff's Office says one of their Major Crimes Detectives posing as a 13-year-old girl on social media received unsolicited messages from Kenneth Fox.
Throughout the communication, which continued for seven days, The Sheriff's Office says Fox made it clear he wanted to have sexual intercourse with the minor and arranged to have her meet him at his residence.
On April 18, at approximately 2:30 pm, detectives contacted Fox at his residence and brought him in for questioning.
At the conclusion of the interview, Fox was arrested and charged with communicating with a minor with the intent to commit a specified sexual act, arranging to meet with a minor with the intent to commit a specified sexual act and distributing harmful material to a minor.
The Nevada County Sheriff’s Office is urging parents to please speak with your children about internet safety.
(Nevada County Sheriff's Office)