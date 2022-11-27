Great Basin Brewing Company is hosting its "Life is Brewtiful" Craft Beer Release and Holiday Party on Sunday, November 27, 2022.
They'll be offering discounts at their Reno location at 1155 South Rock Boulevard, Suite 490, until 4 p.m.
Fans can buy bottles of 'Ancient Future 2022', which is an imperial stout that's aged for nine months in local Frey Ranch Estate Distillery bourbon barrels.
Bottles of this year's Red Nose Holiday Wassail is also available for purchase, which makes great gifts.
The event has brewery games, live music by Jakota Wass, and a photo contest.