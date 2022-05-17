When Local Food Group, owners of The Union in Carson City, merged with Great Basin Brewing Company in September of last year, their plan was to expand independent, award-winning craft beer far beyond Reno and Sparks.
That strategy is paying off as Great Basin Brewing Company begins its newest expansion in nearly a decade.
On Monday, May 16th The Union, will begin remodeling as the company realigns itself under the Great Basin Brewing Company brand. The location is expected to be closed for just under 2 weeks while work is completed.
“In the past 5 years The Union has been wildly successful – embraced by locals and visitors alike,” said Mark Estee, CEO of Local Food Group. “By bringing Great Basin Brewing Company to the capitol of Nevada, we’re excited to give people the food they’ve come to love from The Union, paired with the award-winning craft beer of Great Basin. It just doesn’t get any better than this!”
In addition to taking on the Great Basin Brewing Company name, the remodel will focus on making the space more open and functional including expanded bar seating, kitchen improvements and making the upstairs dining area more intimate with additional booth seating.
Located just blocks from the Nevada State Capitol, Great Basin Brewing Company plans to use its highly-visible location to support other local breweries and meaderies as well – with three of their 18 taps dedicated to local partners such as Shoe Tree Brewing Company, Black Rabbit Mead Company and others.
Once the remodel is complete, Great Basin Brewing Company plans to host a grand opening in June. For more information, fans are encouraged to follow the brewery’s social media accounts on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and their website at greatbasinbrewing.com.