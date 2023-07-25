Great Basin Brewing Company plans to open a new brewpub in Minden this fall.
Local Food Group says the space will feature craft beer, food and Park Ranch Meats - a food and butcher shop.
The brewery’s craft beer will feature 16 taps, a “pilot” brew system – which will be used to experiment with new beer styles, a full bar, state-of-the-art gaming, and HDTVs. The menu will feature burgers made from locally-raised Park Ranch Meats, New York and Detroit-style pizzas, sandwiches, salads, pizzas, wings, crispy fries and soft serve ice cream.
Online and call-in orders will also be available with curbside delivery.
In addition, the brewpub will be home to Park Ranch Meats – a shop selling goods from Liberty Artisan Meats including sausages, salami, pastas, sauces, cheeses, breads and meal kits. A butcher counter will allow customers to choose from a wide selection of locally-raised Park Ranch Meats beef, pork and lamb.
Future plans include expanding the outdoor area to feature events, pop ups, concerts, farmer’s markets, fundraisers and celebrations of all types.
(Great Basin Brewing Company contributed to this report.)