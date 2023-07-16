Today is day two of the Reno Punk Rock Flea Market. It marks the first time the event is happening in Reno after being held in Sparks for the previous five years.
The event runs until 6 p.m. Sunday night at Great Basin Brewing on Rock Boulevard in Reno.
This inaugural Reno event features a circus theme which includes a carnival midway, circus performers, mermaids, aerialists, clowns and face painters.
It is an official 2023 Artown event which promises 14 bands, more than 100 local vendors, food trucks, a kids crafting area and more.
“For the last five years it’s been our dream to become a nonprofit and move the event to Reno. We are so proud that we’ve finally hit those goals!” said Jessi Sprocket Janusee, Reno Punk Rock Flea co-founder.
Janusee says the new non-profit status will allow them to support other, sponsor events, partner with mutual aid groups and evolve into more than a once-a-year festival.
All ages are welcome at the Reno Punk Rock Flea Market. Tickets are $7 at the door.
