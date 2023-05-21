The second annual Great Basin Scottish Highland Games returned to Gandolpho Rodeo Arena in Sparks Sunday.
Hosted by the Northern Nevada Throwing Company, the games focus on bringing the love and heritage of the Scottish Highlands to Northern Nevada through heavy athletics and cultural celebration.
Highland games are traditionally held in spring and summer in Scotland and other countries with a sizeable Scottish diaspora to celebrate Scottish and Celtic culture, especially that of the Scottish Highlands.
This unique event celebrates ancestral tradition by bringing a bit of that same Scottish heritage to the Truckee Meadows area.
The Games are also noted for their unique sporting and athletic events, many of which are so well known to have become emblematic of Scotland, such as the bagpipes, the kilt, whisky from 7 Troughs Distillery, and heavy events, especially the caber toss and axe throwing – all of which are featured heavily at any gathering.
The event included a beard contest, Highland Coos from the Corkscrew Cattle Company, Face painting, food trucks, vendors selling various retail items, Sierra Highlanders Pipe Band, food, drinks, and The Nevada Society of Scottish Clans.
Kilts were optional.