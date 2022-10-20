Marijuana in jar
MGN

Greater Nevada Credit Union is expanding their banking services to cannabis-related businesses.

The company says they are now offering a 'suite' of banking solutions to these businesses in order to help remove cash as a barrier.

Under the law, credit unions are able to provide a customary range of financial services for business accounts to lawfully operating cannabis businesses.

This includes dispensaries, laboratories, agriculture services and more.

The credit union says workers will also benefit by having more versatility and security in their banking.

There are 756 cannabis-related businesses in the state, according to the Cannabis Compliance Board for the State of Nevada.

