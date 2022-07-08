Burt Rendon and Alvin, his two-year-old dog, go on a lot of walks.
"Every day,” said Rendon. “I take him down by the river."
This week, we found them at Virginia Lake. Rendon chooses spots like this because the risk of foxtails are lower.
“I know that they are bad for dogs,” he said. “They stick to him. They're hard to get out. We have to get him groomed.”
Groomers are noticing too.
"This year in particular has been really bad," said Rachel Halliday, Owner of Nevada Natural Dogs.
She found over 30 foxtails on one dog already this summer.
"All of those foxtails were found in between just two toes,” said Halliday.
“They're very hard to see,” she said. “Unless you're getting in all the nooks and crannies, they're very hard to pick out."
You don't even have to be in the wilderness to experience foxtails. You can see them in a lot of places in the city of Reno."
"I don't go near these invasive species,” said Judith Lockwood, a dog owner.
Foxtails can cause so many issues, from a minor annoyance for your dog to potential death.
"They have been known to cause blindness when they get into eye lids, they can cause infections, or inhaled into the lungs, which has been known in very rare cases to kill dogs,” said Halliday.
It sounds scary. However, dog owners we spoke with said foxtails will not stop them from enjoying the outdoors with their furry friends.
"Scared? Of course not,” said Lockwood. “I'm never scared. I am careful.”