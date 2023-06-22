The City of Reno, a local non-profit and developers held a groundbreaking Thursday for a low-income housing complex in Reno.
The Gen Den will have 10 units of low-income intergenerational housing near 4th Street and Keystone Avenue.
Five will be for seniors and five will be for graduates of the Nevada Youth Empowerment Project.
Jacobs Entertainment's foundation gave the non-profit its largest donation.
"This is just the first step of hopefully many of taking care of the folks that can afford this type of housing and need this type of housing,” Jonathan Boulware, Vice President of Nevada Operations, Jacobs Entertainment.
Rent will not exceed $500 a month and each unit will be 400-square-feet with one bedroom and one bath.
The development will be built at 1100 W. 4th Street.
“They can expect a safe and warm home. They can expect a small-scale community like village where they can walk out and know their neighbors by name,” says Monica DuPea, Executive Director, Truckee Meadows Housing Solutions.