Two gun reform bills are heading to the Senate Floor in the Nevada Legislature after moving out of committee Friday afternoon.
Assembly Bills 354 and 355 were clumped together in today's motion.
AB 354 would prohibit the possession of firearms within 100 yards of an election site.
AB 355 would make it illegal for those under 21-years-old to have a semiautomatic shotgun or semiautomatic centerfire riffle.
Both bills were led by Democratic Las Vegas Assembly Majority Floor Leader Sandra Jauregui.
Last month, Republican Assemblywoman Danielle Gallant told us that Nevada republicans are committed to protecting the second amendment.
Three lawmakers voted no, but they moved with the rest in support.