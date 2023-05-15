Today, Nevada legislators approved a series of gun violence prevention bills.
The bills that passed today include:
- Assembly Bill 354 which would protects Nevadans by cracking down on ghost gun loopholes and prohibit guns in polling places.
- Assembly Bill 355 which would ban anyone under 21 years old from owning an assault weapon with exceptions for members of the armed forces and law enforcement.
- Senate Bill 171 which would ban anyone convicted of a hate crime from owning a gun for 10 years.
“Gun violence is an inescapable epidemic across the nation that is devastating our communities and tearing families apart,” said Assembly Majority Floor Leader Sandra Jauregui. “Too many Nevadans have lost their lives to this tragedy and even more have been left as survivors, wondering when it will happen again. I never want another Nevadan to experience the trauma that I and so many others have endured. The time to act is now. These bills are common sense gun violence prevention measures that will make everyday Nevadans safer and more secure in their community. The Legislature has done our job - now it’s time for the governor to do his.”
“One year after ten people were murdered in Buffalo by a white supremacist, we are passing common sense legislation in Nevada to keep guns out of the hands of people who should not have them,” said Senator Dallas Harris. She continued, “Mass shootings have hurt communities all across the country, including multiple devastating shootings motivated by racial and ethnic hatred. That’s why closing the loophole to prevent people convicted of hate crimes from purchasing firearms is critical to the safety of all Nevadans. It is my hope Governor Lombardo will support public safety and stand with communities of color across Nevada by signing these bills.”