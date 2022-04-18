A wind advisory goes up Monday afternoon at 2pm, through Tuesday morning at 11am, with 30 to 50 mph gusts in the wind prone areas.
Secure everything outdoors and watch out for areas of blowing dust.
Chain controls likely in the Sierra by early Tuesday morning with more than a foot of snow above 7,000' possible and a winter weather advisory is up from Monday afternoon until Tuesday at 2pm.
Plan on chain controls and slick conditions in the Sierra early Tuesday morning.
Another storm moves in on Thursday and we will do it all again with valley wind and Sierra snow showers.
The good news, we have nice weather returning by the weekend with sunny skies and highs near 70 by Sunday.