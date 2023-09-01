On Tuesday, the Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) of Washoe County and Granite Construction will close the southern half of the Oddie Boulevard and Silverada Boulevard intersection for continued work on the Oddie Wells Project.
The half intersection closure will be in effect through Wednesday, September 6.
Traffic will detour to El Rancho Drive and Sutro Street to accommodate both east and west travel. Two-way traffic will remain in place on the north side of Oddie Boulevard.
The closure is due to traffic signal work as part of ongoing construction of Phase 2 of the Oddie Wells Project.
The RTC is reminding the traveling public to use extra caution in and around the construction zone, to take the alternative routes, and follow the speed limit for everyone's safety.