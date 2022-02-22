Weather Alert

...LAKE EFFECT SNOW BAND IMPACTING THE RENO-SPARKS AREA... * A band of snow off of Pyramid Lake will bring snow accumulations to the north valleys, Sparks and parts of Reno through early Wednesday morning. * Accumulations will vary considerably from a dusting to several inches. Locally higher amounts are possible where the heavier part of the band persists including Palomino Valley and Spanish Springs...this includes Pyramid Highway. * There are already reports of slick and hazardous roadways. Where roads become snow covered and slick, conditions will unlikely improve until later Wednesday morning when the high sun angle can combine with traffic and road treatments to wear the snow off. * The cold temperatures could also keep area roads and walkways snow covered and icy. Be sure to check with CalTrans and NDOT for the latest road conditions before heading out.