Despite the return of big man, Warren Washington the Wolf Pack Men's Basketball team couldn't overcome Bryce Hamilton and the Rebels in a (62-54) loss.
Grant Sherfield scored a team-high 19-points and Washington had 12-points and 11-rebounds in his return from a hand injury that cost him eight-games.
Hamilton led all scorers with 27-points. Dez Cambridge Junior missed the game with a rib injury.
Next up the Pack (6-9, 12-14) takes to the road for a couple games beginning with Wyoming on Saturday at 5pm.