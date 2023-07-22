The Northern Nevada Classic Car Club is hosting a charity event tomorrow morning at the Reno Town Mall.
The "Hang Your Head Out" event will begin with a cruise at Summit Racing in Sparks at 9 a.m. which will go to the mall.
Once at the mall the entire community is invited to check out vendors, food and adoptable dogs through the organization Res-Que, which works to save local and rural dogs from kill shelters.
Cars of all makes and models are encouraged to join in on the cruise. All that is asked is a donation of any amount if you choose to participate.