The Washoe County Sheriff's Office Deputies have arrested 25-year-old Roberto Ramirez-Martinez of Sparks following a crash early Sunday morning in Golden Valley.
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office originally reported that a person that was injured in the crash suffered life-threatening injuries but has since passed away.
Ramirez-Martinez was booked into the Washoe County Detention Facility on June 5, 2022, on one count of driving under the influence resulting in death, a felony.
The name of the person who died in the crash is being withheld pending notification of next of kin
Original Story from 9:45 a.m., June 5, 2022:
One person was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being involved in a head-on crash in Golden Valley early Sunday morning.
At approximately 1:30 a.m. on June 5, 2022, Washoe County Sheriff's Office Deputies responded to a crash near the intersection of East Golden Valley Road and Spearhead Way.
When Deputies arrived at the crash they discovered two vehicles, each occupied by a single driver, were involved in a head on type accident.
One person was transported to the hospital with life threatening injuries.
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office says initial findings indicate that intoxication appears to be a contributing factor in the crash.
(Washoe County Sheriff's Office)