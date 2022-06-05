One person was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being involved in a head-on crash in Golden Valley early Sunday morning.
At approximately 1:30 a.m. on June 5, 2022, Washoe County Sheriff's Office Deputies responded to a crash near the intersection of East Golden Valley Road and Spearhead Way.
When Deputies arrived at the crash they discovered two vehicles, each occupied by a single driver, were involved in a head on type accident.
One person was transported to the hospital with life threatening injuries.
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office says initial findings indicate that intoxication appears to be a contributing factor in the crash.
(Washoe County Sheriff's Office)