The need for mental health in Nevada is great, especially with the closure of facilities like west hills. Well, some practices are expanding to help fill that gap.
Healing minds has been serving residents of Northern Nevada for over 12 years, but because of increased demand for services, they are expanding to a second location.
“With the closure of West Hills, people aren't able to get the in-patient treatment that they need to, and unfortunately if people aren't able to seek treatment they become sicker mentally, and that really affects their ability to reach out for help, so we definitely have seen that increase," said Jessica Feldman, Clinical Director for Healing Minds.
Their current facility treats over 25 hundred patients, but the new one, scheduled to be completed in January of next year, will double that number, with a focus on a specific treatment.
“Our new center is going to be dedicated to dialectical behavior therapy, which is the gold standard evidence based treatment," said CEO and founder of Healing Minds Lisa Foley.
Dialectical behavior therapy, or DBT, was originally designed to help patients who are chronically suicidal or self-destructive, and attempts to identify and change negative thinking patterns, pushing for positive behavioral changes.
“Mental health is real, and struggles are real, and we treat it very seriously here. Just as if you would have diabetes and you would seek treatment through a physician, mental health is no different," said Feldman.
“If you are feeling hopeless, feeling helpless, having thoughts of suicide, having thoughts of everyone would be better off without me...it's time to ask for help," said Foley.
Healing minds is not a non-profit though, and works through insurance companies, as well as Medicare.
“We work within the health care system, we will bill your insurance, we will do all of the necessary things to make sure that your insurance is paying for your treatment," said Foley.
Their goal is help the working public deal with and overcome mental health issues, and continue to achieve their goals. For those who are uninsured or underinsured, you may remember a story we did on a new group, SAI mental health, who will accept anyone regardless of their ability to pay.
For more information on SAI mental Health, you can click here: https://saimentalhealth.org/
For more information about Healing Minds, you can click here: https://healingminds.com/
If you or someone you know is struggling, the national suicide prevention line is 800-273-8255.
9-8-8 will be open for suicide prevention and mental health crises calls starting July 16th.