On Saturday, Feb. 11, the Department of Health and Human Services will recognize 211 Day as Nevada 211 works to empower individuals in achieving optimal self-sufficiency, health, and well-being.
As a program of the Aging and Disability Services Division, Nevada 211 is a free, confidential service available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
The Nevada 211 database is administered by Money Management International (MMI) and includes more than 1,200 agencies offering nearly 4,000 programs at 2,369 locations and Nevada 211 call specialists help connect people with the services they need.
“Our partnerships with agencies across the State and nationally allow Nevada 211 to better serve our residents with critical health and human service information,” said Lisa Martin, Nevada 211 Director at MMI. “Our trained and certified staff are dedicated to providing updated, accurate, compassionate information for help-seekers needs.”
Nevada 211 offers information on health care, housing, food, utilities, transportation, child care assistance and other community programs and eligible providers can have services added to Nevada 211 through the website here. Nevada 211 also acts as a disaster response hotline during emergencies when called into action by the State of Nevada or an individual county.
In 2022, Nevada 211 teamed up with 988, the new three-digit line for mental health crisis and suicide response. Nevada 211 contributed the Nevada 211 resource directory to 988 to allow their National Suicide Prevention Lifeline counselors to quickly access resources for callers needing additional services.
Nevada 211 is available statewide on the website Nevada211.org, by dialing 211, texting your zip code to 898-211 or through the two available apps.
The Nevada 211 app can be found on Google Play or the App Store. The Nevada 211 Youth app geared to those from ages 12 to 22 is available through both platforms as well: Google Play or the App Store.