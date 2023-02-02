Heart disease and cancer have been named the leading causes of death in Washoe County.
Physical inactivity and poor nutrition are also areas causing major health issues.
That's according to the health district - who just released this year's Chronic Disease and Injury Prevention Data Report.
The health district also says unintentional falls represent the highest cause of trauma in Washoe County with the highest rates of falls happening among adults 65 years old and older.
Tobacco also appears to be negatively impacting adults and younger populations in Washoe County. Tobacco use and exposure remains the leading risk factor for disease and death among people living in Washoe County.