Weather Alert

...Wildfire Smoke and Air Quality Impacts... * Smoke from the Mosquito wildfire continues to produce unhealthy to hazardous air quality across the region. The latest observations indicate the worst conditions to be concentrated near Truckee and extending into Reno, Sparks, and the North Valleys. Visibility of 2-3 miles due to thick smoke is in place mainly along and north of I-80. Motorists should exercise caution for the morning commute. * As we have come to expect, another wave of smoke is forecast to push into the region this afternoon and evening with the latest smoke modeling concentrating the densest smoke plume for this afternoon across the Tahoe Basin into eastern Sierra/Nevada counties and through Reno/Sparks/North Valleys. There is some potential for more widespread coverage extending to near Pyramid Lake with drainage flows seeping through the Carson Valley and across Lyon and Mineral counties this evening. Expect additional reductions to air quality and visibility. * For the latest air quality info, please continue to visit: fire.airnow.gov. You can also refer to your local Air Quality Management Division or the latest Smoke Outlook Statements from the US Interagency Wildland Fire Air Quality Response Program which are also available via: fire.airnow.gov.