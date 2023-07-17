The Washoe County Health District has rescinded its Stage 1 Air Quality Emergency Episode due to improved ground-level ozone concentrations in the region.
There are no air quality warnings or advisories in Washoe County at this time. Good to Moderate air quality is expected for the next couple of days.
On Thursday, July 13, 2023, AQMD issued the Stage 1 emergency and Monday’s announcement is rescinding that issuance. The Stage 1 Emergency Episode was issued last week because the 8-hour ozone AQI could impact sensitive groups including children, older adults, very active adults, and those with lung disease should consider reducing prolonged or heavy exertion.
ORIGINAL STORY:
Air quality in the Reno-Sparks area reached Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups on Thursday, and is expected to reach that level every afternoon through the weekend.
Between the hours of noon and 5 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday the health officer for the Washoe County Health District expects the air quality index in the area to be over 100.
This can be harmful to sensitive groups including children, older adults, very active adults, and those with lung disease.
These people should consider reducing prolonged or heavy exertion.
During hot, calm, sunny days, the Health District says smog can accumulate in the air at higher levels, posing a risk to sensitive groups.
Unlike with wildfire smoke, smog can be reduced by doing things like reducing driving, not idling in your car, putting gas in your car or filling gas cans after dark, carpooling or using public transit, making sure your tires are properly inflated, not using gas powered lawn mowers or gardening equipment, especially in the afternoon and keeping cleaners, paints and other chemicals properly sealed.
It is easier to prevent heat-related illness than it is to treat it! Our EMS Coordinator, Avery Baldwin, shares some heat safety tips ahead of this weekend's Excessive Heat Warning. pic.twitter.com/VcS1lpsYKo— Reno Fire Department (@RenoFireDept) July 13, 2023