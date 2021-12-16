The COVID-19 vaccine drive-through clinic at Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center (RSLEC) will transition after Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, as the operation will move indoors to the Washoe County Health District main clinic at 1001 E. 9th St. Building B in Reno.
Vaccine operations inside the Health District will be available Monday-Friday starting Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. Appointments at the Health District Immunization Clinic can be made by calling 775-328-2427 – there is not an option to schedule a clinic appointment online. Several other vaccines options in the community are available by visiting www.vaccines.gov.
The announcement comes almost a year since the COVID-19 Regional Response Team received its first shipment of COVID-19 vaccine, which was Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. The first vaccine administered at RSLEC was Dec. 17, 2020 for health care workers.
- 165,000 doses have been administered by the Health District at the RSLEC, which includes first, second and third doses as well as boosters.
- At its peak, more than 2,500 doses were administered per day at RSLEC.
The Health District will continue to provide additional community COVID-19 vaccination events that will occur on a semi-permanent basis that residents can visit for any COVID-19 vaccine. Information on these locations will be announced soon.
The Washoe County School District, Washoe County Health District, Community Health Alliance and Immunize Nevada are collaborating to host 13 COVID-19 vaccine events solely for children ages 5-11. See the events here.
The Regional Information Center encourages residents, especially those who do not have access to a primary care physician, to take advantage of the free opportunity seek out a Community COVID-19 Vaccine Event for COVID-19 vaccines and boosters. You can also check local pharmacies at vaccines.gov or visit Community Health Alliance for further opportunities. Call 775-328-2427 to schedule a vaccine at the Health District.
For more information about the COVID-19 vaccine in Washoe County, visit www.COVID19Washoe.com.
