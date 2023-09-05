A hearing is now scheduled for next month for the man accused of killing his wife.
31-year-old Mark Forcum is accused of shooting his wife, Ashley, a few months ago.
He was scheduled to appear in a Reno court on Tuesday, but his hearing is now scheduled to October 24.
Forcum is charged with open murder and is being held on $5 million bail. The state had asked for a higher bail because of the nature of the crime and his criminal history.
He's also charged with child abuse, possession, and failure to appear at a bail hearing when he didn't show up for court on an unrelated case.
He remains in custody at the Washoe County Jail.
JULY 14, 2023:
Bail is now set at $5 million for the man accused of killing his wife over the weekend.
30-year-old Mark Forcum made his first court appearance on Friday where he was formally charged in connection with his wife's death.
Forcum's bail was set $5 million bondable or 10% cash.
According to court documents, the state requested his bail be increased due to the nature of the case and Forcum's criminal history.
Police say the Regional Crime Suppression Unit took 30-year-old Mark Forcum into custody after finding him a passenger during a traffic stop on Tuesday.
He's charged with open murder with a deadly weapon in connection with the death of his wife Ashley Forcum, along with child abuse with a deadly weapon and failure to appear after a bail hearing.
Forcum had agreed to plead guilty to lesser felony charges in Elko after being arrested for attempted murder there last year, but didn't show at his sentencing hearing Monday.
The medical examiner says his wife died from a gunshot wound to the head.
If you have any information that can help authorities, call or text your anonymous tip to Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.