A local electrical contractor company spread Easter joy to families in need on April 8, 2023.
Helix Electric visited Step2, to drop off Easter baskets filled with different snacks and treats for kids who will be visiting their moms to celebrate the holiday.
Step2 is a local non-profit that helps women with substance use disorders, domestic violence intervention and education, and trauma services.
The company's generosity highlights the importance of community involvement and demonstrates their commitment to making a positive impact in the lives of those around them.
This heartwarming gesture is sure to bring hope and happiness to the families served by Step2 and acts as a reminder that even a small dose of kindness can make a big difference.