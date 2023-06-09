Weather Alert

...SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS CONTINUE... * Thunderstorm coverage will decrease going into this evening, before widespread showers and thunderstorms return for Saturday through Monday. Chances to see a thunderstorm will increase to 50-70% Saturday through Monday for any given location in the Sierra, northeast CA, and western Nevada. * Main threats include frequent lightning, heavy rainfall, up to nickel size hail, and erratic wind gusts up to 50 mph, which could bring areas of blowing dust near dust prone areas. Thunderstorms could also generate flash floods, especially near recent burn scars. If a nearby stream rises quickly or the water becomes turbid with mud or debris, get to higher ground immediately. * If you have outdoor plans be sure to have a "plan B". Make sure to have a way to seek shelter within a sturdy building in case a thunderstorm forms nearby. If you do not have access to a sturdy building, a hard-topped vehicle with the windows rolled up is a good protective option from lightning. The preferred time for completion of outdoor activities will be the morning prior to the development of afternoon and evening thunderstorms.