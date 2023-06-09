The Carson City Schools Foundation is wrapping up its annual "Fund the Future" giving campaign and they're asking for donations in the final month.
They’re asking the public for help to fund three different programs: grants to help purchase special projects materials, student book and material fees for the JumpStart college program and exam fees for advanced placement tests.
They've raised $58,000 so far.
For more information about the CCSF, visit ccschoolsfoundation.org.
To make a contribution with your credit card, click on the link below, or you may also donate by sending a check to:
Carson City Schools Foundation
P.O. Box 92
Carson City, Nevada 89702