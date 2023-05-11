The Food Bank of Northern Nevada is asking for the community's support this Saturday for Stamp Out Hunger - the largest single-day food drive in the country.
"This food drive is so important. We generally receive more than 100,000 pounds of food and it could not come at a better time. We really need food in this warehouse,” says Jocelyn Lantrip, Marketing Director for Food Bank of Northern Nevada.
If you want to be a part of Stamp Out Hunger Day - you can help by collecting non-perishable, non-expired foot items and leaving them in a sturdy bag near your mailbox this Saturday, May 13th.
A letter carrier will collect the donations and deliver them to local food banks and pantries - including the Food Bank of Northern Nevada, Sierra Community House in North Tahoe & Truckee, Healthy Communities Coalition benefiting all of Lyon County, Carson Valley Food Closet in Gardnerville, Fish in Carson City & Dayton, and New Frontier in Fallon.
Supporters can also participate by donating through the Stamp Out Hunger virtual food drive: Stamp Out Hunger Virtual Food Drive, where every $1 helps to provide 3 meals.