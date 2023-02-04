A man from Henderso was sentenced to more than five years in prison followed by five years of supervised release for his role in a large-scale conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in Las Vegas.
Brian Scarborough (47) pleaded guilty in September 2022 to conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance – methamphetamine.
According to court documents, from a date unknown to April 17, 2019, Scarborough conspired with others – including Miriam Elizabeth Suarez-Contreras, aka “Ella” and “Liz,” who was an organizer of the criminal conspiracy – to distribute methamphetamine in the Las Vegas area.
As part of the conspiracy, Suarez-Contreras, a Mexican national, received methamphetamine orders via telephone while she was living in California, and dispatched different drug couriers to deliver the methamphetamine in Las Vegas. On April 3, 2019, the FBI executed a search warrant of Scarborough’s hotel room after he had ordered methamphetamine from Suarez-Contreras via telephone and discovered about 130 grams of methamphetamine and a 9mm handgun.
Co-defendants Suarez-Contreras was sentenced to 135 months in prison; Roberto Blancas-Mata, aka “Carlos Delgado,” of Las Vegas, was sentenced to 12 months and one day in prison; Rahdsma Henderson, aka “Weezy,” of Las Vegas, was sentenced to 41 months in prison; Stephen Lloyd, of Las Vegas, was sentenced to time served; Doug Stumpf, of Henderson, was sentenced to 46 months in prison; Renea Barnes, aka “Renea Valdez,” of Las Vegas, was sentenced to 48 months in prison; Quentin Armstrong, of Sandy Valley, Nevada, was sentenced to 90 months in prison; and Jose Guillermo Tello-Albarran, of Las Vegas, was sentenced to time served. Charles Parr, aka “Charles Magnuson,” of Salt Lake City, Utah, awaits sentencing.
United States Attorney Jason M. Frierson for the District of Nevada and Special Agent in Charge Spencer L. Evans for the FBI made the announcement.
The case was investigated by the Safe Streets Gang Task Force, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, and the North Las Vegas Police Department. Assistant United States Attorney Melanee Smith is prosecuting this case.
This case was part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) operation. Additional information about the OCDETF Program can be found at Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces | Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (justice.gov)
(United State Department of Justice)