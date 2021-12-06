A local high school student's battle with cancer inspired him to give back during the holidays, and he's hoping other will get involved too.
18-year-old Sparks High School student, Jonah Howell, is collecting money that will be used to buy Christmas packages for kids at the Renown Children's Hospital. He believes the gifts will help spread some holiday cheer. Speaking from his own experience, he said they could really use some joy there this time of year.
In December of 2019 he found out he had cancer, and he was diagnosed with leukemia during the week of Christmas.
"At first it was a shock but the most of the, the hardest part was Christmas. I had my phone so I was watching everyone celebrate Christmas that year and I was stuck in the hospital." he said. "I just didn't feel the Christmas joy that I should've felt, that every other kid felt, that year. So I didn't want any other children to feel that."
Brittany Best, a child life specialist at Renown Children's Hospital said, "A lot of kids don't expect to be in the hospital during the holiday season and being here during Christmas is a really difficult time."
Howell went into remission January of 2020. Since then he pursued his mission to share the spirit of the season with kids facing adversities at the hospital.
In December of 2020 he started collecting donations to purchase Christmas packages. He was able to buy 50 Christmas sets that included a Christmas tree, decorations, and a gingerbread house.
Howell said, "Christmas is joy and to bring that joy back feels awesome."
This year he is hoping to exceed last year's donation numbers. The 2021 goal is to give Renown Children's Hospital 55 gift sets. The pediatric ICU and pediatric floor at the children's hospital has 50 beds, however, extra donations will be given to children being treated throughout the hospital.
Best said, "It's awesome to have him back doing this for the kids in our community that have to be here during the holiday season."
As of the first week of December Howell was able to raise enough money to buy 20 sets. To reach his goal, he's encouraging the community to get involved. People have until December 18 to give, the Christmas packages are scheduled to be delivered to the hospital on December 20.
"It's the time to share and give and it would just make me happy to know I can make the kids happy, and it would make the kids happy knowing they have Christmas back." he said.
Howell and his family set up a registry with Target. To donate you can click on the link provided below.
https://www.target.com/gift-registry/gift-giver?registryId=2dc834a0-47b9-11ec-a1b1-33c6fcafe7f7&type=CUSTOM
You can also donation Christmas items at a drop-off location in West Reno. A donation box can be found at the Purple bean. Givers are asked to scan the QR Code on Jonah's Christmas Tree Drive donation box.