Crews are working on Highway 50 east of Kyburz due to a semi-truck fire that has spread into the Eldorado National Forest. 

The fire started around 10:30 a.m. on Friday and officials say it spread to vegetation on both sides of the highway. 

CHP crews are on scene and one way traffic controls are in place, though they do advise you to use another route. 

They say fire crews will be mopping up hot spots for several hours. 

Motorists can use a detour onto Highway 49 in Placerville or Sly Park Rd. in Pollock Pines. 

There's still no word on a reopening time. 