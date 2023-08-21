The Forest Service says the Highway Fire in Nevada County is now 45 acres, but still 30% contained.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation after starting last week.
#HighwayFire UPDATE 8/20, 6 pm.— USFS-Tahoe National Forest (@Tahoe_NF) August 21, 2023
The fire is currently approximately 45 acres. The updated acreage is due to more accurate mapping. There has been no additional growth.
Containment is approximately 30%.
Crews continue mop-up operations.
UPDATE: AUGUST 20. 2023
Containment on the 'Highway Fire' burning in Nevada County is at 30% as of Sunday morning.
The U.S. Forest Service-Tahoe National Forest says the fire is holding at 40 acres thanks to containment lines and rain that fell over the fire Saturday night.
Crews will continue to mop-up deep within the containment lines while also removing hazarders trees as needed for firefighter safety.
Some evacuation orders were issued earlier this week but have since been rescinded. Washington Road is restricted to local access only at this time. Alpha Road south of Alpha Loop remains closed as fire crews continue finalizing their work in the area.
Original story from August 16:
Crews with both Cal Fire and the Tahoe National Forest are on scene of a wildfire burning near the Town of Washington in Nevada County.
An emergency alert was sent around 5 p.m. on Wednesday for an Evacuation Order for zone NCO-E030.
The alert is advising to collect family members and pets, evacuate immediately and seek shelter outside of the evacuated zones.
