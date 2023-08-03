A 120-year-old railroad machine shop in the heart of Sparks is facing an uncertain future.
Reno local Robert Hart owns the building, but the land belongs to Union Pacific, a railroad franchise. In February, Hart received a letter notifying him that Union Pacific will terminate his lease next year. He has until February 2024 to move the structure, or Union Pacific will demolish it.
Sparks Councilmember Donald Abbott said losing the building would be losing a slice of Sparks history.
"There's three or four generations of Sparks residents where their grandparents, or their great grandparents worked here in those buildings," he told 2 News on Thursday.
The building doesn't sit empty - to this day, Sparks locals are still making use of the space.
Jonny Rolling, a musician and artistic director, has helped convert portions of the front office to an art gallery and performance space.
"The first time I walked through, I was just struck by - I was like, wow, this could be a really cool music, art kind of deal," he said.
He later added, "The potential of it all is really breathtaking, and it's something that I think if it was actualized would be a great benefit to everyone."
He said even the gaping warehouse in the back has potential.
Though it's filled to the brim with stacks of hot tubs and furniture, and rows of stored RVs and boats, he and Abbot can vividly imagine lights, music, space for a museum or an exploratorium, or even a new venue for city hall.
They aren't the only ones with bold dreams for the rail shop. While he sat on city council from 1999 to 2006, late Sparks Mayor Tony Armstrong advocated for the city to purchase the space and convert it to a civics center.
"How can we best facilitate everything to where (Union Pacific's) objectives are met as an organization, but there's also something left for the community?" Rolling said.
"I think there's a balance. I think we can't just get rid of all the history here," Abbott added.
In a statement sent via email to 2 News, Union Pacific says it needs the land to expand its operations.
"While we understand some may be disappointed in our decision to terminate the lease of the land where the old railroad machine shop sits, our growing operations require additional space in Sparks to help meet local and regional economic demand," wrote Robynn Tysver, communications manager.