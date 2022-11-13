During a home search of a man on parolee, detectives assigned to the Regional Narcotics Unit (RNU) say they located drugs that include suspected fentanyl and a stolen handgun.
During the search of Josef Thompson's residence on October 12, 2022, law enforcement located the following items: 157 grams of cocaine, 196.6 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, 48.7 grams of fraudulent OxyContin pills (suspected fentanyl), nearly 13 pounds of marijuana and a stolen handgun.
Thompson was arrested and booked into the Washoe County Detention Facility on the following charges:
- Parole and Probation Violation, Possession of a Controlled Substance x2
- Possession of a Controlled Substance for Sale x3
- Trafficking of a Controlled Substance - low level x2
- Possession of a Stolen Firearm
- Possession of a Firearm by a Prohibited Person.
The Regional Narcotics Unit is comprised of Detectives from the Reno Police Department, Sparks Police Department, Washoe County Sheriff's Office, University of Nevada Police Department, Nevada National Guard Counter Drug Task Force and Homeland Security Investigations.