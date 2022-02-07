UPDATE:
Washoe County Sheriff’s Office detectives in conjunction with the Washoe County Regional Medical Examiner’s Office have released new details about a burnt body that was found in a car on on I-580 near Galena.
The body has been identified as Anna Scott, 23, of Reno and the manner of death was homicide.
Secret Witness is offering $2,500 for information leading to an arrest and prosecution of a suspect(s).
If anyone has information regarding this case which could help detectives determine Scott’s movements and contacts throughout the hours and days preceding February 3, 2022, call the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division at (775)328-3320.
-----
Washoe County deputies say a body was found inside a burnt sedan on I-580 south near the Galena Creek Bridge early Thursday morning.
Nevada State Police say the fire started after 7 a.m. When officers arrived, they found an unidentified body inside the car.
There's no immediate word on how the person died.
If you have any information that can help authorities, call or text your anonymous tip to Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.
1/Detectives were called to the scene of a car fire on the shoulder of southbound I-580 at the Galena Creek Bridge early this morning.— Washoe Sheriff (@WashoeSheriff) February 3, 2022
First responders fighting the fire found a deceased person in the vehicle. Detectives are called to any deaths with suspicious circumstances. pic.twitter.com/IHqOQPeDo6