Lyon County deputies are investigating a homicide at the Dayton Valley Mobile Home Park.
When deputies arrived on scene, they found a woman dead, and an unidentified man, who was transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.
Deputies say the man’s injuries appear ‘self-inflicted’ while the unidentified woman’s injuries ‘appeared to be the result of a criminal act.’
Detectives from the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office’s Major Crimes Bureau initiated a homicide investigation.
Deputies say there’s no danger to the public since it was an isolated incident.
If you have any information that can help authorities, you are urged to contact Detective Sergeant Mike Messmann at 775-577-5206 extension 3. Reference number 22LY02989