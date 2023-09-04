On Monday, around 2:30 p.m. Detectives from the Regional Crime Supression Unit (RCSU), in conjunction with Detectives from the West Sacramento Police Department (WSPD) arrested Jayden Davis.
WSPD had a Homicide arrest warrant for Davis in relation to a shooting the suspect committed in West Sacramento.
The arrest warrant was obtained after RCSU assisted WSPD with obtaining evidence and warrants a few weeks prior.
RCSU located Davis on Monday as he exited a home in the 1300 block of Full Moon Way in Sparks, and a subsequent search warrant was obtained for the home that he was staying at.
(Sparks Police Department assisted with this report.)