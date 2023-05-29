It's Memorial Day, a day to honor those that gave their lives for our country. And in our area, there are several ceremonies to commemorate that service. The ceremony at the Grand Army of the Republic Cemetery in Downtown Reno, the final resting place for our Civil War veterans, starts at 9 a.m. That ceremony will be done in plenty of time for those that want to attend the larger ceremony at the Northern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Fernley at 11 a.m.
"Memorial Day is the day we actually remember all the veterans that gave the ultimate sacrifice in combat," said Tom Draughon with the Nevada Veterans Coalition. "Veterans Day is for all veterans, so there is a difference there. It's important to be out here to remember the veterans that sacrificed for our great country."
On Saturday, hundreds of people came to lay flags on the headstones of the servicemen and women laid to rest there, more than 10,000 of them. And thousands will be there to pay their respects.
"We always expect 3,000 or more folks to show up for this," Draughon said. "So it's a great turnout, and we are glad when people show up and pay their respects, it's extremely important."
Everyone is welcome.
"We love to have all the people out here, we love to have the children so they can understand what has gone on to keep our country strong and the way it is today," Draughon said.
The Honor Guard always plays a big part in the ceremonies here, and the group is looking to add to the ranks.
"We always ask people, if you feel like giving a little of your time to remember veterans we inter out here, come on out," Draughon said. "We do services out here throughout the week, and it's great to remember the vets. But it's also wonderful for the family to be able to see the recognition their loved one has gotten out here."