Horse bill could be in for a wild ride at the legislature

Children-led legislation to designate wild mustangs as the office state horse of Nevada was heard by the Senate Committee on Natural Resource on Tuesday.
While SB-90 on its face aims to designate wild mustangs as the official state horse, there are sub-sections within the bill that have some worried that it could strip agencies abilities to manage them.
Fourth graders from Doral Academy in Washoe County have been learning about the bill, and sending letters of support to legislators. A number of Doral Academy fourth graders gave impressive speeches to the committee in the introductory phase of the hearing.
There were overflow rooms with scores of school age children watching in support of the bill.
“We are delighted today to have our first hearing designating the wild mustang as the official state horse of the state of Nevada. With us today, we have several people who are going to testify. The ones who are most excited about the most are those from Doral Academy. And, they will be giving you their reasons why they would like to have this bill passed,” said American Wild Horse Campaign lobbyist Helen Fowley.
Nevada is home to more than half of the West's wild horses and already celebrates the wild horse on the state quarter.
SB-90 faces opposition from the Northern Nevada Safari Club, because of how the horses are, quote: "negatively affecting all wildlife in our great state, from the red ant and sage grouse to the mule deer and antelope." unquote.
Congresswoman Dina Titus supports the bill saying it will, quote: "not only honor an icon of the American West but will spark a continued conversation on where management improvements can be made,” unquote.
But, the issue that really has some concerned is Section 1. Sub 2. (a) and (b.) of the bill.
It asserts that the wild mustangs would meet the definition of the "Wild Free-Roaming Horses and Burros Act of 1971" on the Virginia Range.
The Act was established by the United States Congress, and stipulates that wild free-roaming horses and burros shall be protected from capture, branding, harassment, or death; and considered an integral part of the natural system of public lands.
Republican Senator Ira Hansen of Elko says he is concerned by what he considered the mismanagement of the horses.
“The way you're managing the Virginia Range herd right now, it's not managed. And, it's destroying habitat that properly belongs to the indigenous populations of animals that are being completely eliminated in Storey County,” said Senator Ira Hansen.
View the bill in its entirety below: