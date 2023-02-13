Hot August Nights is adding a new event series to its roster starting this season.
HAN will crown an annual best of the best winner!
The Event Series is open to any car club or promoter for local, regional, or national shows taking place now through Aug. 20, 2023, with qualifying classic vehicles 1979 or older, receiving an invitation to the HAN Event Series Finale taking place Aug. 26, 2023, at Champion Chevrolet where the Champion is selected.
The HAN Event Series winner receives their name on a rotating Grand Champion Trophy, a Champion winners' jacket, $5,000 in cash, a HAN vehicle registration for the 2024 event, and their vehicle photo featured on the cover of HotAugustNights.net and main event poster.
Hot August Nights’ main event returns to Reno for its 36th annual event, Aug. 1 – 6, 2023, with the official kickoff July 28-29 in Virginia City. Registration is open now at HotAugustNights.net. Car registration remains open until the limit is reached.
For registration or event information, visit online at HotAugustNights.net or call 775-356-1956.
(Hot August Nights contributed to this report.)