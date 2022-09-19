Hot August Nights closes out its 35th year with the Fall Frenzy Show-n-Shine taking place Oct. 1 at Baldini’s Casino from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The beloved event gives car enthusiasts and Hot August Nights participants the opportunity to showcase their classic vehicles one last time before the close of 2022 and while donating to a fall coat drive.
Limited to the first 250 classic vehicles 1979 and older, this show is free to all 2021 and 2022 official registered car participants.
A $10 fee will apply to any non-registrants. Spectators can enjoy an array of beautiful classic cars, food trucks, live entertainment, Hot August Nights merchandise booths, a 50/50 Foundation raffle, celebrity judging and more.
Fall Frenzy also incorporates the annual Hot August Nights Foundation Coat Drive.
Participants and attendees are encouraged to bring a new or gently used coat to donate. All coats are given to the Boys & Girls Club of Truckee Meadows to distribute to local youth in need.
“Our Hot August Nights participants put a lot of effort and work into these cars, so one final Show-n-Shine is a great way to close the season,” said James Herr, president of the Hot August Nights Board of Directors. “Plus the Coat Drive element is a perfect way for our participants, volunteers and spectators to enjoy the classic cars and to donate a coat or jacket to someone in need. We love being able to work with our wonderful sponsors like Baldini’s Casino to host this event, which gives back to our community while enjoying what we love… classic cars.“
Additionally, registration is now open for the 2023 Hot August Nights main event. Visit HotAugustNight.net applications page to register.
For information on all our events, visit HotAugustNights.net or call 775-356-1956.