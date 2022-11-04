A large police presence is currently near Terminal Way and the Reno-Tahoe International Airport.
Police started to gather in the area around 2 p.m. on Friday.
The FBI and bomb squad are on scene.
Avoid the area.
Various ramp and road closures in the area of I-580 and Villanova/Durham drive are closed due to the police activity.
We have a crew in the area trying to gather more information.
If you have any information that can help authorities, call or text your anonymous tip to Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.