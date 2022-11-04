Police Presence Near Terminal Way in Reno
Kellene Stockwell

A large police presence is currently near Terminal Way and the Reno-Tahoe International Airport. 

Police started to gather in the area around 2 p.m. on Friday. 

The FBI and bomb squad are on scene.

Avoid the area.

Various ramp and road closures in the area of I-580 and Villanova/Durham drive are closed due to the police activity. 

We have a crew in the area trying to gather more information. 

If you have any information that can help authorities, call or text your anonymous tip to Secret Witness at 775-322-4900. 