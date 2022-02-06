House Fire Displaces 2 Adults and 5 Children in Antelope Valley

On February 6th, 2022, Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue reported that a fire in northwest Reno left a family of 7 displaced from their home.
TMFR notified the public in a tweet that early this morning the single-story house fire was knocked down by crews on the 1000 block of Mineral Flats Rd. in Antelope Valley.
According to TMFR, Red Cross is assisting the 2 adults and 5 children who were displaced. They say no injuries were reported.
Officials say the fire started in the home's attic but the cause is still under investigation.