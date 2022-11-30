Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THURSDAY TO 4 AM PST FRIDAY... * CHANGES...Earlier start time of advisory. Slight increase in snow totals below 5000 feet. * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulation 1 to 4 inches except 3 to 7 inches in foothill locations near and above 5000 feet including Virginia City. Wind gusts up to 50 mph in the early afternoon, then diminishing during the evening. * WHERE...Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area. * WHEN...From 1 PM Thursday to 4 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday evening and the Friday morning commutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow may begin to accumulate during the day Thursday in foothill locations, but the greatest risk for snow accumulations at all elevations will occur Thursday afternoon through the evening commute. Even though the snow is expected to wrap up before the Friday morning commute, the roads may still be slick and hazardous. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Even light snowfall causes major travel delays, especially during periods of high traffic volume. Be sure to allow extra time to reach your destination. Leave extra space between vehicles since it takes longer to stop on slick roadways. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&

...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 1 PM PST THURSDAY... * CHANGES...Earlier start and end time to advisory. Slight increase in wind gust speeds. * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. Gusts up to 70 mph in wind prone areas. * WHERE...Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 1 PM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Travel will be difficult for high-profile vehicles especially along US-395 and I-580. Check with NDOT for any possible high-profile vehicle travel restrictions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Now is the time to secure loose outdoor items such as patio furniture, holiday decorations, and trash cans before winds increase which could blow these items away. The best thing to do is prepare ahead of time by making sure you have extra food and water on hand, flashlights with spare batteries and/or candles in the event of a power outage. &&