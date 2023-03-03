A new AI technology called ChatGPT is getting more attention, especially from schools and students.
Some say there are positives and negatives to it since it can write practically anything for you.
Jimmie Manning, a Communication Studies Professor at the University of Nevada, Reno is recommending his students to test the new technology as a guidance tool, rather than having it do all their work for them.
"One of the things I'm really encouraging my students to do is to go play with ChatGPT, and understand it," Professor Manning said. "Any time there's new technology, communication studies students should be going toward it and understanding it."
Professor Manning also mentions that the artificial intelligence platform could open up for a new way of cheating, but that teachers usually have what he calls a sort of 'spidey sense' to detect it.