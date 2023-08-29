The start of a new semester brings a lot of excitement, but also a lot of stress for university students. Especially those who may be taking out student loans.
Loans are not only stressful for students during school, but for a long time after they graduate.
The University of Nevada, Reno says about 30 percent of its students are taking out some amount of loans.
The financial aid office says students should stay on top of it, before repayment beings in October.
They say students should update their contact information and consistently check how much they owe.
Students also have options for several different payment plans, where they can work with an advisor to figure out what is best for them.
If worse comes to worse and students are unable to pay their loan on time, there are resources available at the University.
"They should contact their loan servicer," says Lourdes Gonzales, Director of Financial Aid and Scholarships for the University. "Their loan servicer will help them find a solution or they will help them find a short-term relief."
For students seeking help for their loans or other financial aid, they can head to the third floor of the Fitzgerald building near the Knowledge Center or on the studentaid.gov dashboard.
The university is also hosting some workshops to help students with loans this semester.
While Gonzales says loans are an investment to help students pay for school, she says students should also look for other options.
"We don't encourage the students to take out loans unless it's the last resource," Gonzales says. "We encourage the students to apply for some scholarships, to work on campus, and apply for grants and the last resource is loans."
Paying for school can create challenges and some students tell us they try their best to avoid loans.
"You don't want to have them like honestly if you can just apply for scholarships is the best thing that you can do," says Isabella Asenor, a sophomore at the University.
"I did not want to accept student loans; I did everything that I could like working over summer trying to save up my money," says another sophomore, Isabella Carmona. "But me and my mom talked about it and order to stay living on campus I had to accept some."
Some students found a way around having to take out loans.
"I'm actually doing alright I kind of supplement the price of tuition," says Marley Peros, a junior at the University. "I joined ROTC on campus so thankfully the Army pays for all of my schooling."
Some students are taking out loans, while others are still paying them off.
"My mom is also paying off her student loans currently and she's like in her mid 40's and she wanted to do everything that she could for me and sister to avoid getting loans, but it was kind of inevitable," Carmona says.